Trump announces Gold Card immigration initiative is 'here today' with live applications

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced the launch of the much-anticipated "Trump Gold Card," an immigration initiative designed to provide a new, streamlined path to U.S. citizenship.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump promoted the effort as a "direct path to Citizenship for all qualified and vetted people."

"THE UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT’S TRUMP GOLD CARD IS HERE TODAY! A direct path to Citizenship for all qualified and vetted people," Trump said.

"SO EXCITING! Our Great American Companies can finally keep their invaluable Talent. Live Site opens in 30 minutes!" he added, including the link to apply: trumpcard.gov.

Speaking at The White House, Trump also explained to reporters how funds generated from the initiative would provide a "tremendous amount of money."

"All funds go to the United States government," he said.

"Could be a tremendous amount of money. You will also be able to help people like this. Keep as an example just one example… it's somewhat like a green card, but with big advantages over a green card," he added.

"And companies are going to be able to go to the Wharton School of Finance, Stern Business School, Harvard, MIT," he explained before stating that "essentially in the United States, you can't keep the student, you can't hire people from the best colleges because you don't know whether or not you can keep the person."

As reported by Fox News Digital, Trump first introduced the Gold Card concept in September.

The card features a portrait of the president, the Statue of Liberty, and the American flag against a gold background, with "Trump Gold Card" stamped on the left side.

Trump also wrote on Truth Social that month: "For far too long, we have had millions of Illegal Aliens pouring into our Country, and our Immigration System was broken."

"It is beyond time that the American People, and American Taxpayers, are benefiting from our LEGAL Immigration System."

"We anticipate THE TRUMP GOLD CARD will generate well over $100 Billion Dollars very quickly," Trump wrote.

"This money will be used for reducing Taxes, Pro Growth Projects, and paying down our Debt," he added.

The Trump Gold Card is a visa for individuals who can provide substantial benefit to the United States, requiring a nonrefundable $15,000 processing fee and a $1 million gift after vetting, with expedited review once fees and documents are submitted, according to the TrumpCard.gov.

Another option, the Trump Corporate Gold Card, allows companies to sponsor one or more employees by paying a nonrefundable $15,000 DHS processing fee per employee and providing a $2 million gift after vetting, the website states. The program includes a 1% annual maintenance fee, a 5% transfer fee for switching sponsored employees, and potential additional State Department fees depending on individual circumstances.