Meadows slams Biden admin's lack of transparency on border crisis: Why won't they allow cameras in?

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Friday called out the Biden administration for a lack of "transparency" regarding the border crisis.

HOUSE PASSES LEGISLATION TO LEGALIZE MILLIONS OF UNDOCUMENTED IMMIGRANTS

MARK MEADOWS: "During the Trump administration not only were cameras allowed in but we had regular briefings on this and it’s primarily because of the way the Trump administration handled it and wanted to deal with [immigration]...

They actually had a policy that worked. Don’t you find it ironic that they allow cameras in for a meeting between the United States and China in Alaska, and yet they won’t allow cameras in on our southern border? Why is that? Because there are more people coming across our southern border illegally than show up to work at the Capitol each and every day...

We’ve got to make sure that we have transparency and it is time that Democrats join the call from Republicans to address this issue."

