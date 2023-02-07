Expand / Collapse search
State of the Union
Published

Marjorie Taylor Greene shouts 'liar' as Biden claims GOP wants to cut Medicare, Social Security

'Some Republicans want Medicare and Social Security to sunset,' Biden remarked

Thomas Catenacci
By Thomas Catenacci | Fox News
Republicans boo Biden on Trump, national debt deficit and medicare claims Video

Republicans boo Biden on Trump, national debt deficit and medicare claims

Republicans attending President Biden's State of the Union address react with boos over claims former President Trump added 25% of the entire national debt and Republicans want to sunset Medicare and Social Security.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., screamed, "liar" after President Biden claimed during his State of the Union address Tuesday that some Republicans aimed to cut Medicare and Social Security programs.

"Instead of making the wealthy pay their fair share, some Republicans want Medicare and Social Security to sunset every five years," Biden remarked. "That means if Congress doesn’t vote to keep them, those programs will go away."

"Other Republicans say if we don’t cut Social Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., screamed, "liar" after President Biden claimed during his State of the Union address Tuesday that some Republicans aimed to cut Medicare and Social Security programs. and Medicare, they’ll let America default on its debt for the first time in our history," he continued. "I won’t let that happen. Social Security and Medicare are a lifeline for millions of seniors."

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., gives a thumbs down during President Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., gives a thumbs down during President Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Greene is pictured yelling at President Biden during the address.

Greene is pictured yelling at President Biden during the address. (JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Immediately after the remarks, the Republican side of the chamber quickly began booing and yelling back at the president.

Biden then added that he wasn't "saying it's the majority of you" and that Republican lawmakers could "contact his office" for proof.

The president and Democrats in Congress have repeatedly claimed that Republicans were planning to use their majority to cut funding for Medicare and Social Security. However, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said last week that cuts to Medicare and Social Security were off the table ahead of a meeting with Biden.

Thomas Catenacci is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

