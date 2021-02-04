GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy: Marjorie Taylor Greene should not be taken seriously

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., should not be taken seriously, Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., told "Your World" on Thursday.

House Democrats were likely to have the votes to strip Greene of her seats on the House Budget Committee and House Education and Labor Commitee over her past comments and social media postings endorsing violence against prominent Democrats and touting conspiracy theories, including claims that mass school shootings were staged.

SEN. BILL CASSIDY, R-LA.: I will leave that up to the voters and to the House. I'm a senator, but I will point out any time somebody says with a straight face that a Jewish family set off laser beams to start fires in California and those spread, you've got to first say, 'Wait, is this like a satire?' And then when you realize it was said seriously, that person should not be taken seriously. So the conservative movement is needed now more than ever as we see what's coming out of the White House. And I think it's time for us to be very serious, not to listen to that, which is unserious.

Regret is different than disavowing. You must disavow, you must condemn. You must say, 'That is not a part of me and is not a part of our movement', and there can be no ifs, ands or buts about it. That smacked of anti-Semitism. That should not be a part of either party. It smacks of lunatics! A being from outer space is starting a wildfire? That is not something which is going to address the nation's problems ... We've got some big problems in our country, big problems, and we've got to work together to get them. And we need a conservative voice which is going to make serious arguments about how to go forward, preserving that which is good about our country. To be distracted with that sort of thing is deleterious to our conservative movement [and] harmful to our country."

Prior to her election in 2020 represent Georgia's 14th Congressional District, Greene was already under scrutiny for her past support of QAnon conspiracies and for suggesting that Muslims don't belong in government. During an interview with Fox News in August, Greene insisted she's moved on from QAnon, saying "I decided that I would choose another path."

Prior to the House vote to remove her from committees Thursday, Greene said on the House floor that she regretted her past statements on QAnon conspiracy theories and insisted they do not represent her current beliefs.

"These were words of the past, and these things do not represent me," Greene said. "They do not represent my district, and they do not represent my values."

Greene sought to introduce herself to the House as a "very regular American" who didn't trust the government and media and went down a wrong path with QAnon conspiracies that she now regrets.