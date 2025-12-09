Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Politics

Marjorie Taylor Greene says she will vote 'NO' on proposed NDAA, blasts foreign aid spending

'I would love to fund our military but refuse to support foreign aid and foreign militaries and foreign wars,' Greene wrote

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
close
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene announces resignation Video

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene announces resignation

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said Friday that she will resign effective Jan. 5, 2026

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia announced Tuesday that she intends to vote against the proposed fiscal year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act, saying the legislation spends too much taxpayer money on foreign priorities. 

Greene said in a post on X that the NDAA is "filled with American’s hard earned tax dollars used to fund foreign aid and foreign country’s wars."

Greene pointed to the rising national debt, which, according to fiscaldata.treasury.gov, is more than $38.39 trillion.

MTG DEFENDS HERSELF AS ‘AMERICA FIRST’ AFTER TRUMP SLAMS HER ON TRUTH SOCIAL

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., talks with reporters after a meeting of the House Republican Conference at the Capitol Hill Club on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"These American People are $38 Trillion in debt, suffering from an affordability crisis, on the verge of a healthcare crisis, and credit card debt is at an all time high. Funding foreign aid and foreign wars is America Last and is beyond excuse anymore. I would love to fund our military but refuse to support foreign aid and foreign militaries and foreign wars. I am here and will be voting NO," Greene declared in her post.

But House Speaker Mike Johnson has praised the proposed NDAA.

REPUBLICANS ‘TERRIFIED’ TO STEP OUT OF LINE WITH TRUMP, GREENE SAYS IN CANDID INTERVIEW

Marjorie Taylor Greene tells '60 Minutes' Republicans are 'terrified' to step out of line with Trump Video

"This year’s National Defense Authorization Act helps advance President Trump and Republicans’ Peace Through Strength Agenda by codifying 15 of President Trump’s executive orders, ending woke ideology at the Pentagon, securing the border, revitalizing the defense industrial base, and restoring the warrior ethos," Johnson said in part of a lengthy statement.

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE SPARS WITH ‘60 MINUTES’ HOST OVER ‘ACCUSATORY’ QUESTIONS

Marjorie Taylor Greene spars with '60 Minutes' host over 'toxic' politics Video

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Greene plans to leave office early next month, in the middle of her two-year term.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue