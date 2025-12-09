Marjorie Taylor Greene says she will vote 'NO' on proposed NDAA, blasts foreign aid spending

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia announced Tuesday that she intends to vote against the proposed fiscal year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act, saying the legislation spends too much taxpayer money on foreign priorities.

Greene said in a post on X that the NDAA is "filled with American’s hard earned tax dollars used to fund foreign aid and foreign country’s wars."

Greene pointed to the rising national debt, which, according to fiscaldata.treasury.gov, is more than $38.39 trillion.

"These American People are $38 Trillion in debt, suffering from an affordability crisis, on the verge of a healthcare crisis, and credit card debt is at an all time high. Funding foreign aid and foreign wars is America Last and is beyond excuse anymore. I would love to fund our military but refuse to support foreign aid and foreign militaries and foreign wars. I am here and will be voting NO," Greene declared in her post.

But House Speaker Mike Johnson has praised the proposed NDAA.

"This year’s National Defense Authorization Act helps advance President Trump and Republicans’ Peace Through Strength Agenda by codifying 15 of President Trump’s executive orders, ending woke ideology at the Pentagon, securing the border, revitalizing the defense industrial base, and restoring the warrior ethos," Johnson said in part of a lengthy statement.

Greene plans to leave office early next month, in the middle of her two-year term.