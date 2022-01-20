Marjorie Taylor Greene posts message comparing vaccine mandates to Nazi 'health pass'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Thursday compared vaccine mandates and cards to a Nazi "health pass" in a Telegram post mirroring holocaust-related COVID-19 rhetoric that landed the congresswoman in hot water last year.

"This past year the Democrat's obsession with vaccine cards proved they are like the Nazi's who forced people to carry ‘health pass,’" Greene, R-Ga., wrote. "It must end!"

Last year Greene ran afoul of House GOP leadership for comments she made comparing the mandatory House mask rule from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to the Holocaust. Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., admonished her in a statement at the time.

Greene eventually apologized, saying, "There's no comparison and there never ever will be" between the Holocaust and mask mandates.

Representatives for McCarthy and Greene did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Fox News.

Greene's GOP primary opponent Jennifer Strahan harshly criticized her for the post.

"Rep. Greene's apologies in the past for similar comments clearly meant nothing to her. Her behavior embarrasses most Georgians displays her ignorance of history and explains why she is so ineffective. Our district deserves new leadership.," Strahan said. Strahan is generally considered a long-shot candidate but is gaining some establishment fundraising support, Punchbowl News reported this week.

Greene notably is not the first House GOP member to compare vaccine mandates to a Nazi "health pass" this month. Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, did the same thing in a tweet before later issuing an apology.

Greene also in her Thursday Telegram post railed against "masks and vaccine mandates," the "tyrants" who try to get Americans to comply with them. She lamented the $90,000 in fines she's racked up for refusing to wear a mask on the House floor in violation of Pelosi's rule.

"Day 1 when Republicans take back the House, we must declare the Covid pandemic OVER," Greene also said.

Greene has been one of the most controversial GOP House members since she was first elected. Early last year she was kicked off of her House committees by Democrats over a bevy of contentious comments, including from before she ran for Congress.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.