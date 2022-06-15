Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Marine combat veteran announces self-funded primary challenge to Matt Gaetz

Mark Lombardo is Marine combat veteran, former FedEx executive and pilot

Kyle Morris
By Kyle Morris , Brandon Gillespie | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: A businessman and Marine combat veteran with extensive aviation experience has announced a self-funded primary challenge to Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz to represent the Sunshine State's 1st Congressional District.

Speaking to Fox News Digital in an interview on Tuesday, Mark Lombardo, who flew CH-46 helicopters in Vietnam and is a former FedEx executive and pilot, described his vision for the district and his mission to defeat Gaetz, who he said has made some "terrible choices," and to "serve the good, hardworking people of Northwest Florida."

"Matt Gaetz is completely ineffective as a congressman," Lombardo said, pointing to Gaetz's record. "Think about this: He has missed 200 votes in nine and a half years, collecting a six-figure salary. Think about that. If you missed 200 days of work collecting a high, six-figure salary, I know exactly what your boss would do to you."

Discussing infrastructure issues and the loss of jobs for residents in the 1st District, Lombardo said Gaetz is "no place to be found."

Marine combat veteran Mark Lombardo is posing a primary challenge to incumbent Rep. Matt Gaetz in Florida's 1st Congressional District.

Marine combat veteran Mark Lombardo is posing a primary challenge to incumbent Rep. Matt Gaetz in Florida's 1st Congressional District. (Tom Williams, CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images / Lombardo campaign)

"I'm certainly willing to put myself out there and put my money where my mouth is to represent… and serve the people of Northwest Florida," he said, adding that his military experience has taught him to put other people's interests ahead of his own.

MATT GAETZ MAINTAINS HE IS INNOCENT AMID SEX TRAFFICKING PROBE: ‘THIS WAS AN OPERATION TO DESTROY ME'

Austin, Gaetz get into fiery exchange in House hearing Video

Lombardo has pledged to spend up to $1 million to defeat Gaetz in a GOP primary race in late August.

His announcement comes after a report published last March by the New York Times alleging Gaetz traveled across state lines with a 17-year-old girl for the purpose of sex. Gaetz has maintained that the report is not true, telling Fox News' Tucker Carlson earlier this year, "I’m innocent. I’ve maintained my innocence. I’ve been entirely consistent on this fact in each and every day the lies about me unravel and are debunked."

Rep. Matt Gaetz speaks during a House Judiciary Committee markup session on Capitol Hill.

Rep. Matt Gaetz speaks during a House Judiciary Committee markup session on Capitol Hill. (Kevin Dietsch/Pool via AP, File)

In his first campaign ad released Wednesday, Lombardo said he once worked "paycheck to paycheck living in a Pensacola trailer" and that he never thought he would make a run for Congress.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We all know Washington is broken, an absolute mess and utter disgrace," he said in the ad. "Part of the reason it's so dysfunctional is because it's filled with professional politicians – people who put themselves and their interests ahead of your interests."

"We need conservatives that put America first, that put you first," he added.

Kyle Morris covers politics for Fox News. On Twitter: @RealKyleMorris.

More from Politics