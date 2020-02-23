Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Bernie Sanders
Published

Marianne Williamson endorses Bernie Sanders: 'It's our turn now'

By Vandana Rambaran | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Feb. 23Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Feb. 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Former presidential candidate Marianne Williamson announced Sunday that she is endorsing Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., for president, with the spiritual author saying she's "honored" to support him.

Williamson, a Democrat who ended her own bid for the nomination in January stating she didn't want to "get in the way of a progressive candidate winning" the early primary and caucuses, previously had supported the self-proclaimed Democratic socialist Sanders in his first run for president in 2016.

Williamson made the announcement in her home state of Texas, at a Sanders rally in Austin.

BERNIE SANDERS UNVEILS NEW PLAN FOR FREE CHILD CARE, PRE-K UP TO AGE FOUR, FUNDED BY WEALTH TAX

Sanders picked up victories in all three of the earliest state contests, most recently clinching Nevada and solidifying his status as the party's frontrunner.

"It's time for us to take a stand with Bernie," Williamson said at the event. "It's our turn now."

Bernie Sanders holds onto front runner status with Nevada primary winVideo

She later went on to release a statement saying of Sanders "I am honored to endorse him."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"What happened in Nevada on Saturday was extraordinary and the energy is unquestionable with Bernie," the statement read, pointing to Sanders' nearly 40-percent lead in the state's caucuses. "A 40-year-old trend of capitalism without conscience -- corporate elites and their errand boys in government -- have created the inevitable blowback in the form of a political revolution. That revolution is one that Bernie Sanders now leads."

The remaining primary contenders are moving on to South Carolina's contest this coming Saturday, the last of the primaries before Super Tuesday.

Fox News' Andrew Craft in Austin, Texas, and The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Vandana Rambaran is a reporter covering news and politics at foxnews.com. She can be found on Twitter @vandanarambaran