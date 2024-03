Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is pushing for a delay to the start of former President Trump’s New York hush-money criminal trial.

In a Thursday court filing, the DA’s office said it was not opposed to adjourning the start of the trial for up to 30 days.

Trump’s lawyers are seeking a 90-day delay or the dismissal of charges against Trump, alleging violations of the "discovery process," whereby both sides exchange evidence.

Trump’s legal team has also sought a delay to the trial until after the Supreme Court rules on Trump’s presidential immunity claim.

The judge in the hush-money case, Juan Manual Merchan, has yet to rule on either request.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.