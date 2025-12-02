Expand / Collapse search
Wisconsin

Mandela Barnes announces bid for Wisconsin governor after narrow 2022 Senate loss

Former lieutenant governor launches 'Reality Check' campaign video targeting affordability issues

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
Former Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes launched his campaign for governor Tuesday in a "Reality Check" campaign video posted on YouTube.

Barnes, who narrowly lost a race to Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., in 2022, jumped into the race to fill Gov. Tony Evers’ seat after he announced in July that he would not seek a third term.

"The only way for our state to move forward is to reject the Washington way and get things done the Wisconsin way. It isn't about left or right. It's not about who can yell the loudest. It's about whether people can afford to live in the state they call home," said Barnes in his campaign video.

He focused on the issue of affordability and took aim at President Donald Trump for "distraction" and "chaos to avoid accountability."

Tony Evers and Mandela Barnes greet each other at a campaign rally.

Gov. Tony Evers meets Mandela Barnes during a rally in Milwaukee on Oct. 29, 2022, as both Democrats campaign in tight midterm races. (Scott Olson/Getty)

"It's not about the real world. It's a show. Outrage. Performances. Everybody trying to go viral. Meanwhile, families doing everything right are still falling behind," Barnes added. "I served Wisconsin in our legislature and as your lieutenant governor. I know how to bring people together. And I know how to get things done."

The 2026 race for governor is already crowded on the Democratic side, with at least six major candidates — including Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, state Sen. Kelda Roys, state Rep. Francesca Hong, former Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation CEO Missy Hughes and ex-State Rep. Brett Hulsey — all in the running.

Wisconsin Supreme Court

Voters mark their ballots while voting at Waters Edge event venue in the state's Supreme Court election, Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in Milwaukee.  (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)

Several Wisconsin Democrats told Politico that Barnes’ entry isn’t likely to narrow the field, like it did in his 2022 Senate primary.

Mandela Barnes stands among supporters at a campaign rally in Madison.

Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes attends a U.S. Senate campaign rally in Madison on Nov. 2, 2022. (Scott Olson/Getty)

The primary election is scheduled for Aug. 11, 2026, and the race is currently rated as a "toss up" by the nonpartisan Cook Political Report.

Republican candidates so far include Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wis., and Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann.

Ashley Carnahan is a writer at Fox News Digital.

