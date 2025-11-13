MAGA supporters rally around Fetterman after senator's fall sends him to hospital

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Well wishes poured in from the MAGA movement Thursday when news broke that Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., fell outside his home.

His office said he was transported to a hospital in Pittsburgh "out of an abundance of caution."

"During an early morning walk, Senator Fetterman sustained a fall near his home in Braddock. Upon evaluation, it was established he had a ventricular fibrillation flare-up that led to Senator Fetterman feeling light-headed, falling to the ground and hitting his face with minor injuries," the office said in a statement to X.

It didn’t take long for the Republican base to start leaving the Democratic senator encouraging messages online.

"We are rooting for you to make a full comeback," Eric Daugherty, a Florida conservative news personality, said in a comment on Fetterman’s post.

Magical Trevor, a right-leaning X account with 41,000 followers, also replied to the post.

"Damn dude :( Take care of yourself, man. We don't agree, but I respect the hell out of you," Trevor said.

Before his election to the Senate in 2022, Fetterman suffered a stroke that continues to limit his auditory processing. At the time, concerns over his health sparked questions about whether he would be able to effectively represent Pennsylvania in the U.S. Senate.

In the years since, Fetterman has found himself in agreement with many members of the GOP, routinely clashing with the progressive wing of the Democratic Party on topics like immigration, support for Israel and, most recently, voting with Republicans to end the country's longest-ever government shutdown.

On Thursday, many accounts commenting on Fetterman’s fall pointed out that record.

"I identify as MAGA and don’t agree with you on most policies. I do appreciate your unwavering support for Israel and your priority to putting our country first during the shutdown," Donna Naylor, a retired wife and grandmother, said.

"I pray for a quick recovery and send prayers and healing thoughts to you and your family at this time."

Kathy Schroeder, another self-described MAGA voter, echoed that sentiment.

"Lord God, protect Senator Fetterman. He brings sanity and authenticity to the Democrat party, and we need him," Schroeder said.

Fetterman’s office has not provided any updates on the senator’s status since the initial post but noted he was "grateful for the EMTs, doctors and nurses who are providing his care."

"If you thought my face looked bad before, wait until you see it now!" Fetterman quipped in his post.