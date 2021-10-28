Expand / Collapse search
Congress
Rep. Madison Cawthorn joins the House Freedom Caucus

Last November, Cawthorn became the youngest member elected to the House since the late 1700s

By Kyle Morris | Fox News
Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., announced Thursday that he joined the House Freedom Caucus.

In a statement announcing his addition to the group, which features several prominent conservative members of Congress, Cawthorn said he was "proud to join the Freedom Caucus" and vowed to "defend the will of the American people" who helped get him elected.

UNITED STATES - MAY 14: Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., is seen in the Capitol Visitor Center before Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., won the election for House Republican Conference chair on Friday, May 14, 2021. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

REP. CORI BUSH ACCUSES OIL EXECUTIVES OF 'ENVIRONMENTAL RACISM'

"Liberty and freedom must be defended in the People’s House by patriots who are unafraid to challenge the status quo and stand for what is right," Cawthorn said. "I ran to change the way Congress does business. That means upholding promises made to the American people, not selling out to the Swamp. Although I have only been in Washington for a short period of time, I have learned that the fighters must stand together and defend America."

Representative Madison Cawthorn, a Republican from North Carolina, gestures during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, U.S., on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. (Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Cawthorn was elected to the House last November, filling a western North Carolina seat that was vacated by former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Rep.-elect Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., speaks after his election victory in November 2020. 

Rep.-elect Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., speaks after his election victory in November 2020.  (Photo Provided by Madison Cawthorn Campaign)

Upon being elected, Cawthorn became the youngest person elected to Congress since the late 1700s.

The House Freedom Caucus is currently chaired by Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., with Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, serving as the deputy chair.

