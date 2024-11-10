Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Los Angeles officials vow to fast-track ‘sanctuary city’ law after Trump victory

Los Angeles is seeking to hamper federal immigration efforts in the city

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
Support for Trump surges among Hispanics: He treated them as 'American voters' Video

Support for Trump surges among Hispanics: He treated them as ‘American voters’

Trump 2024 campaign senior adviser Danielle Alvarez joins ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ to discuss President-elect Donald Trump’s campaign strategy with minority voters. 

Members of the Los Angeles City Council say they are working to expedite a law declaring Los Angeles a "sanctuary city" for illegal immigrants following President-elect Trump's victory last week.

The law would ban federal immigration officials from accessing city databases and ban city resources from being used for immigration enforcement. The ordnance was originally passed last year, but it has faced a lengthy legal review and has yet to take effect.

City Council member Hugo Soto-Martínez, who supports expediting the process, also called on President Biden to renew a program that allows illegal immigrants from Central America to stay in Los Angeles, according to the LA Times.

"More than anything, people are angry," Soto-Martínez told the Times. "They’re agitated and they’re ready to fight back, just like we did in 2016."

PROPOSITION 36 OVERWHELMINGLY PASSES IN CALIFORNIA, REVERSING SOME SOROS-BACKED SOFT-ON-CRIME POLICIES

Trump in Georgia

California officials are looking to shore up their immigration policies ahead of a second Trump administration. ( Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass' office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

California officials appear to be preparing to push back on the upcoming Trump administration from top to bottom. California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday he is calling an emergency special session to bolster the state's legal response to any future attacks from the Trump administration.

The special session will focus on safeguarding "civil rights, reproductive freedom, climate action, and immigrant families," Newsom's office said in a press release.

California Governor Gavin Newsom

Gov. Gavin Newsom says his state will push back on Trump's administration. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

"California is ready to fight," Newsom said on X. "Whether it be our fundamental civil rights, reproductive freedom, or climate action – we refuse to turn back the clock and allow our values and laws to be attacked."

NATHAN HOCHMAN OUSTS EMBATTLED LIBERAL PROSECUTOR GEORGE GASCON AS LA COUNTY DA AMID CRIME CONCERNS

His action comes just a day after Newsom said he "will seek to work with the incoming president."

Trump Border Patrol

Trump vowed mass deportations for illegal immigrants as a central part of his campaign. (Qian Weizhong/VCG via Getty Images and Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

The special session will convene on Monday, Dec. 2.

Newsom is urging his state legislature to earmark more funds for the California Department of Justice and other state agencies with additional resources to mount legal challenges.

"The funding will support the ability to immediately file litigation and seek injunctive relief against unlawful federal actions," Newsom's office said.

During Trump's first term, Newsom launched lawsuits against the federal government more than 100 times.

Fox News' Jamie Joseph contributed to this report.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

