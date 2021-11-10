Longtime NJ Senate president concedes to GOP truck driver Ed Durr

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New Jersey state Senate President Steve Sweeney conceded Wednesday to Republican candidate and commercial truck driver Edward Durr, who spent only $153 on his primary campaign.

"The results of Tuesday’s election are in, all votes have been fairly counted, and I, of course, accept the results," Sweeney said during a press conference at the statehouse.

"I want to congratulate Mr. Durr and wish him the best of luck," added Sweeney, who has served as New Jersey state Senate president since 2010.

When asked "what happened" to upend the race in the state's 3rd Legislative District, Sweeney replied, "It was a red wave."

Sweeney's concession comes six days after The Associated Press called the race for Durr.

Durr, who drives a truck for a furniture company, attacked Sweeney during the campaign for not investigating nursing home deaths at the height of the pandemic.

NEW JERSEY TRUCK DRIVER EDWARD DURR DEFEATS STATE SENATE PRESIDENT, LONGTIME DEM

Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J., who faced a close race himself last week and whose Republican opponent Jack Ciattarelli has yet to concede, praised Sweeney in a statement.

"Senate President Steve Sweeney has had an incredible career, one that is incomparable in state history," Murphy said. "He has been a partner in the vast majority of the progress we've made in the last four years, and without him, New Jersey would undoubtedly be a worse place for working families.

"He will remain a friend to me and Tammy, and I wish him nothing but the best as he pivots to the next phase of his career," Murphy added.

CIATTARELLI WEIGHING RECOUNT DEMAND IN NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR RACE

During an interview with "Fox News Primetime" last week, Durr attributed his win to the people of New Jersey.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I didn’t beat him. We beat him," Durr said. "The state of New Jersey, the people of New Jersey beat him. They listened to what I had to say and I listened to what they had to say, and it’s a repudiation of Governor Murphy [who] went and locked us down and ignored the people’s voice, and Senator Sweeney chose to do nothing for those 18 months," he said.