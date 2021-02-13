Expand / Collapse search
Live Coverage
Published

LIVE UPDATES: Trump's impeachment defense rests

Trump's defense team argued the former president didn't incite the violence at the Capitol

Fox News
Trump defense team make brief arguments against impeachment caseVideo

Trump defense team make brief arguments against impeachment case

Final vote on track for Saturday; 'The Ingraham Angle' impeachment panel weigh in on day four of proceedings

Former President Trump's legal team took just about three hours of their 16-hour allotted time to lay out their defense Friday in the Senate's impeachment trial, claiming there was no insurrection during the riotous breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Fast Facts

    Castor said Trump and his entire legal team denounce the violence that day and believe the actions of individual criminals were "horrific." Still, they argued Trump had nothing to do with inciting violence and his true supporters understand he wouldn't want that

Attorney Bruce Castor, who closed out the arguments on the fourth day of the trial, argued "Insurrection is a term of art, defined in the law it involves taking over a country, a shadow government, taking the TV stations over and having some plan on what you're going to do when you finally take power. Clearly, this is not that."

House Democrats impeached Trump last month for "incitement of insurrection."

