Live updates: Trump campaigns in Midwest, Biden warns of 'complacency'

While President Trump rallied voters in Michigan and Wisconsin on Saturday, Democratic nominee Joe Biden's campaign told supporters in a memo that the race was "neck and neck" in some battleground states like Arizona and North Carolina -- and said Trump can still win.

"[T]he reality is that this race is far closer than some of the punditry we’re seeing on Twitter and on TV would suggest," Jen O'Malley Dillon, Joe Biden's campaign manager, wrote in the memo obtained by Fox News.

Dillon cautioned that polling showing Biden ahead might not be accurate.

“[E]ven the best polling can be wrong and that variables like turnout mean that in a number of critical swing states we are fundamentally tied," Dillon wrote.

