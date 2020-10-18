Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

2020 Presidential Election
Published

Live updates: Trump campaigns in Midwest, Biden warns of 'complacency'

Election Day is a little over two weeks away

Fox News
close
A closer look at the counties that could decide the 2020 electionVideo

A closer look at the counties that could decide the 2020 election

'Bill Hemmer Reports' host highlights critical jurisdictions to watch on Election Night

While President Trump rallied voters in Michigan and Wisconsin on Saturday, Democratic nominee Joe Biden's campaign told supporters in a memo that the race was "neck and neck" in some battleground states like Arizona and North Carolina -- and said Trump can still win. 

"[T]he reality is that this race is far closer than some of the punditry we’re seeing on Twitter and on TV would suggest," Jen O'Malley Dillon, Joe Biden's campaign manager, wrote in the memo obtained by Fox News. 

Dillon cautioned that polling showing Biden ahead might not be accurate.

“[E]ven the best polling can be wrong and that variables like turnout mean that in a number of critical swing states we are fundamentally tied," Dillon wrote. 

Follow below for updates. Mobile users click here. 

Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election