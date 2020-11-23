Expand / Collapse search
Live Updates: Biden gets green light to begin formal transition process

Fox News
Trump legal challenges flounder as GSA grants Biden transition funds

Trump legal challenges flounder as GSA grants Biden transition funds

The 'Special Report' All-Star panel of Mara Liasson, Ben Domenech and Byron York discuss

U.S. General Services Administration chief Emily Murphy informed President-elect Joe Biden on Monday that her agency has formally ascertained him as the apparent winner of the 2020 presidential election and would move ahead with transition proceedings.

The letter effectively ends a weeks-long standoff in which the Biden transition team accused Murphy and her agency of withholding critical transition resources needed for a smooth transfer of power. President Trump has yet to concede the 2020 election.

Murphy said her decision was based on “recent developments involving legal challenges and certifications of election results.” Earlier Monday, Michigan voted to certify its election results and the Pennsylvania Supreme Court threw out a Trump campaign challenge that sought to invalidate thousands of absentee ballots in Allegheny County.

