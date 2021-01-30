LIVE UPDATES: Calling 'QAnon Shaman' as impeachment witness would turn trial into 'circus,' Graham says

After a lawyer for the "QAnon Shaman" Capitol riot suspect said his client would be willing to testify in former President Trump's forthcoming impeachment trial, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham claimed that would turn the trial into a "complete circus."

Trump was impeached by the House for "incitement of insurrection" following the Capitol breach on Jan. 6. His trial is scheduled to start the week of Feb. 8. Jacob Anthony Chansley, who notoriously barged into the Capitol clad in a horned bearskin headdress, face paint, and no shirt, now says he was "duped" by former President Trump after he didn’t receive a pardon. Trump was impeached by the House for "incitement of insurrection" following the Capitol breach on Jan. 6. His trial is scheduled to start the week of Feb. 8.

"I cannot think of a better way to turn the upcoming impeachment trial into a complete circus than to call the QAnon Shaman as a witness on anything," Graham tweeted Friday.

The South Carolina Republican warned that the House impeached Trump without any witnesses, but "If we open the witness door in the Senate, there will be lots of witnesses requested on a variety of topics. And the trial will go for months, not days."

