LIVE UPDATES: Biden visits Bob Dole following cancer announcement

President Biden paid a personal visit Saturday to the home of his friend Bob Dole, the former U.S. senator from Kansas and former GOP presidential nominee who is battling lung cancer.

Dole, 97, is a World War II veteran, former Senate Majority Leader and was the Republican Party's 1996 presidential nominee

The president traveled in a motorcade Saturday afternoon to the Watergate building in northwest Washington D.C., to visit with Dole and his wife, former Republican U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Dole.

Bob Dole announced Thursday he's beginning treatment for stage 4 lung cancer.

"While I certainly have some hurdles ahead, I also know that I join millions of Americans who face significant health challenges of their own," Dole said in a statement at the time.

