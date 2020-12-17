Expand / Collapse search
LIVE UPDATES: Biden adviser’s brother lobbying for drugmaker under federal probe

Joe Biden, the president-elect, is working to fill his administration

Fox News
GOP lawmakers raise concerns over inexperienced Biden Cabinet

GOP lawmakers raise concerns over inexperienced Biden Cabinet

Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy joins 'Special Report' with the latest from Wilmington, Del.

The brother of an incoming adviser to President-elect Joe Biden is currently lobbying for a drugmaker that is under federal investigation for allegedly inflating its role in Operation Warp Speed.

Jeff Ricchetti was hired by Vaxart to lobby on "legislative and regulatory policies regarding oral vaccine development and funding." Steve Ricchetti, his brother, was named last month as incoming White House senior counselor to President-elect Biden.

An October 14 SEC filing shows that Vaxart was served with a grand jury subpoena from the  U.S. District Court from the Northern District of California.

Biden’s transition team also announced on Thursday that Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La., has tested positive for coronavirus. Richmond will serve as a senior adviser to Biden in the White House Office of Public Engagement.

