Biden White House pick tests positive for COVID after attending event with president-elect

President-Elect Joe Biden’s transition team announced on Thursday that a congressman tapped this week to serve in the administration has tested positive for COVID-19.

Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La., who will serve as a senior adviser to President-elect Joe Biden in the White House Office of Public Engagement, was confirmed positive on Thursday – but Biden’s team says he was not in close contact with the president-elect even though the pair both rallied for Democrats campaigning in the Georgia runoff races this week.

"Richmond’s interactions with the President-elect happened in open air, were masked and totaled less than 15 consecutive minutes, the CDC’s timeframe for close contact," Biden’s team said. "Richmond traveled to Georgia on his own and not with the President-elect."

REP. CEDRIC RICHMOND TO SERVE IN BIDEN ADMINISTRATION, RESIGN FROM CONGRESS

Richmond came down with symptoms on Wednesday.

Biden’s campaign said it has already initiated the contract tracing protocol.

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to receive a dose of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine in a public event at the White House on Friday morning, though Biden is not expected to receive his vaccination until next week.