Live updates: Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation vote may face Dem boycott

Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Commitee seemed unfazed by reports that their Democratic colleagues may skip Thursday’s vote to move Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination forward for a full Senate vote.

"We’ll vote the nominee out,” Sen. Lindsey Graham, the South Carolina Republican and Judiciary chairman, told reporters when asked about a possible Democratic boycott.

Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Tuesday a full Senate vote on Barrett's confirmation was being scheduled for next Monday.

Follow below for updates. Mobile users click here.