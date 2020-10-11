Live Updates: 2020 presidential race: Trump prepares to return to campaign trail

2020 Presidential ElectionPublished 9 mins agoLive Updates: 2020 presidential race: Trump prepares to return to campaign trailThe election is a little more than 3 weeks awayFox NewsFacebookTwitterFlipboardCommentsPrintEmailcloseVideoSecond Trump-Biden debate canceled: How it impacts 2020 electionDebate comission had previously planned virtual event; The 'Special Report' All-Star panel has reaction and analysisPresident Trump held a campaign event at the White House on Saturday, his first since contracting the coronavirus, and Democratic nominee Joe Biden campaigned in Pennsylvania. Follow below for updates on the 2020 election. Mobile users click here. Get all the stories you need-to-know from the most powerful name in news delivered first thing every morning to your inbox Arrives Weekdays Subscribe Subscribed Subscribe You've successfully subscribed to this newsletter! 2020 Presidential Election9 mins agoLive Updates: 2020 presidential race: Trump prepares to return to campaign trail4 hours agoBiden says 'chicanery' at polls is the only way he could lose U.S. election6 hours agoWisconsin blocked from accepting mail-in ballots after Election Day6 hours agoWayne Knight reprises 'Seinfeld' mailman role for anti-Trump PSA about US Postal Service