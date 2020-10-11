Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

2020 Presidential Election
Published

Live Updates: 2020 presidential race: Trump prepares to return to campaign trail

The election is a little more than 3 weeks away

Fox News
close
Second Trump-Biden debate canceled: How it impacts 2020 electionVideo

Second Trump-Biden debate canceled: How it impacts 2020 election

Debate comission had previously planned virtual event; The 'Special Report' All-Star panel has reaction and analysis

President Trump held a campaign event at the White House on Saturday, his first since contracting the coronavirus, and Democratic nominee Joe Biden campaigned in Pennsylvania.  

Follow below for updates on the 2020 election. Mobile users click here. 

Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election