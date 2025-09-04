List reveals which items FBI seized from John Bolton's home during raid

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The FBI raid on John Bolton’s home last month led to the seizure of multiple computers, cell phones, USB drives and documents in folders labeled "Trump," among other items, court documents revealed Thursday.

The list of over a dozen items seized from the Bethesda, Md., home of President Donald Trump’s former national security advisor was included in search warrant documents filed with the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland.

Among the technology seized from Bolton’s home were two iPhones – a red one with two camera lenses and a black one in a black case – and three computers, including a silver Dell XPS laptop with cables, a Dell Precision Tower computer model 3620 and a Dell Inspiron 2330 computer. One Seagate hard drive and two Sandisk 64 gigabyte USB drives were also seized.

The list shows the FBI also took a white binder labeled, "Statements and Reflections to Allied Strikes..." and typed documents in folders labeled "Trump I-IV."

Four boxes containing what federal officials called "printed daily activities" were also hauled from Bolton’s home.

The FBI raid on Aug. 22 is reportedly linked to a probe of mishandling classified documents.

During Trump’s first administration, a probe into classified documents was launched but later shut down by the Biden administration. The Justice Department argued that Bolton’s 2020 memoir, "The Room Where It Happened," contained classified material and attempted to block it from being published.

Days after the raid on his home, Bolton unleashed a blistering critique of Trump’s Ukraine policy in an op-ed published in the Washington Examiner, claiming it is marked by "confusion, haste and disarray."

Bolton said Trump’s attempt to fast-track a peace deal was "inevitably" doomed, arguing the Alaska summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Aug. 15 was arranged at a pace "almost surely unprecedented in modern history."

When reporters asked Trump about the raid shortly after it unfolded, the president didn’t hold back his disdain for his former adviser.

"I’m not a fan of John Bolton. He’s a real lowlife," Trump told reporters, adding that he did not know about the raid ahead of time, claiming he saw it on television. He went on to call Bolton "not a smart guy" and said "he could be very unpatriotic."

Bolton was Trump’s national security advisor in 2018 and 2019, until the pair had a falling out. Trump revoked Bolton’s security clearance and Secret Service detail in January 2025.

Fox News Digital’s Rachel Wolf and Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.