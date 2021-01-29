Lindsey Graham says calling 'QAnon Shaman' as impeachment witness would turn trial into 'circus'

The Donald Trump Senate impeachment trial is one clown short of a circus, according to Sen. Lindsey Graham.

After a lawyer for the Capitol rioter "QAnon Shaman" said his client would be willing to testify, the South Carolina Republican said that this would turn the ordeal into a "complete circus."

"I cannot think of a better way to turn the upcoming impeachment trial into a complete circus than to call the QAnon Shaman as a witness on anything," Graham wrote on Twitter.

The senator has repeatedly argued against the need for any witnesses at all.

"The House impeached President Trump without a witness," he continued. "If we open the witness door in the Senate, there will be lots of witnesses requested on a variety of topics. And the trial will go for months, not days."

Jacob Anthony Chansley, who notoriously barged into the Capitol clad in a horned bearskin headdress, face paint, and no shirt, now says he was "duped" by former President Trump after he didn’t receive a pardon.

After gaining notoriety for his distinctive garb, the shaman, a noted QAnon conspiracy theorist and Youtuber, went viral again after his mom said he hadn’t eaten for days in jail because they weren’t serving organic food.

Attorney Albert Watkins said Chansley lamented "being in a position where he allowed that duping to put him in a position to make decisions he should not have made."

The lawyer told the Associated Press he has yet to speak to any lawmakers about the offer, and senators have not voted whether to allow witnesses during the trial.

Watkins said it’s important for senators to hear the voice of someone who was allegedly incited by Trump. He described Chansley as having been "horrendously smitten" by Trump but said when he didn’t receive a pardon following the riot he felt "betrayed."

Trump was impeached by the House for "incitement of insurrection" after the riots and the Senate trial is scheduled to start the week of Feb. 8.

It will be the first impeachment trial of a former U.S. president.

While Democrats are weighing whether to use witnesses in the trial, Democratic House impeachment managers will likely at least use some of the plethora of social media videos that in many cases were filmed by the rioters themselves.

Chansley is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday in Washington, D.C. where he faces charges of civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, and demonstrating in a Capitol building among other counts.

Watkins argued last week that his client was practically "invited" into the Capitol by Trump and egged on to take extreme action to reverse the election results.

He was being held in his home state of Arizona until his arraignment in Washington, D.C.

