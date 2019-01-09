Graham plans ‘deep dive’ on government surveillance abuse allegations

Incoming Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham said Wednesday the committee plans to probe allegations of government surveillance abuse amid ongoing concerns over FBI and Justice Department efforts to surveil Trump campaign advisers during the 2016 race.

Graham made the comments after meeting on Capitol Hill with William Barr, the president’s nominee for attorney general.

“I'm going to do a deep dive into the FISA issue, I think he'll be part of it,” Graham said of Barr.

Republicans have raised questions over the FBI’s efforts to secure Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrants to surveil people connected to Trump as part of its Russia investigation, including Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

Republicans have suggested it was improper that the infamous, unverified dossier funded by Democrats during the 2016 campaign "formed an essential part" of the application to spy on Page.

Last year, the White House expressed alarm over the warrant to spy on Page, saying it “raises serious concerns about the integrity of decisions made at the highest levels of the Department of Justice and the FBI to use the government’s most intrusive surveillance tools against American citizens.”

Graham’s comments come the same day it was reported that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is expected to leave his role in the coming weeks.

President Trump has complained in public about how Rosenstein signed the FISA surveillance warrant for Page. The president has repeatedly decried the DOJ and FBI’s efforts to obtain that surveillance warrant.

But Graham said Barr indicated he will not interfere with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe, if confirmed as the successor to Jeff Sessions.

“I asked Mr. Barr directly do you think Bob, Mr. Mueller’s on a witch hunt? He said no ... And do you see any reason for Mr. Mueller’s investigation to be stopped. He said no,” Graham said.

