Liberal PAC demands refund of Jeff Van Drew donation as he swaps parties

A liberal PAC is demanding that Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., refund a donation it made to him when he was a part of the Democratic caucus now that he has officially switched political parties.

House Majority PAC Executive Director Abby Curran Horrell wrote an email to Van Drew's campaign Thursday after he made the announcement, asking him to return a $2,500 contribution they made during his run for Congress.

REP. JEFF VAN DREW MEETS WITH TRUMP, CONFIRMS HE'S SWITCHING FROM DEMOCRAT TO REPUBLICAN

"House Majority PAC is dedicated to protecting and expanding our Democratic Majority, and your shameful decision to join Trump's GOP is not in line with our values or our stated mission," the email said.

President Trump welcomed the freshman congressman, who represents the 2nd Congressional District in New Jersey, into the Republican fold during an Oval Office news conference Thursday afternoon, promising his endorsement for Van Drew's reelection.

Van Drew later confirmed that the president "volunteered" his support in the Republican primary and said having the president in his corner "is helpful" to his reelection, which is slated to be an uphill battle -- even in a district that Trump clinched in 2016.

Trump "certainly has a strong sense to him," Van Drew said, "and I think that if he declares that support, I think it will be helpful."



Trump is likely to hold a rally in New Jersey on behalf of Van Drew as soon as January, according to a top Republican involved in the discussions, The Washington Post reported.