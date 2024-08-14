Leader of radical group that amplified pro-Hamas essay made multiple visits to Biden-Harris White House

FIRST ON FOX: The head of a prominent "social justice" group that published an essay calling for "decriminalizing Hamas," along with defunding the police and eliminating immigration agencies, visited the White House multiple times earlier this year.

Joyce Ajlouny, listed as the general secretary of American Friends Service Committee (AFSC), is shown on official logs visiting the White House twice in March 2024 for a total of three meetings with members of the Biden administration.

Ajlouny and a delegation of religious leaders "met with Biden administration staff from the National Security Council, the Domestic Policy Council, and the Office of Public Engagement to demand an end to the genocide in Gaza," according to a statement issued by Ajlouny at the time in a press release.

"I joined with people representing many different churches and denominations to call for an immediate and permanent cease-fire and full access for humanitarian aid," she continued. "The Biden Administration has the power to make this happen."

AFSC has pushed a variety of far-left causes, including a September 2019 essay written by author Jonathan Kuttab, a "Palestinian human rights lawyer," titled, "Decriminalizing Hamas."

Kuttab called "to end the demonization of Hamas, bring it into the political process and begin the long road to peace and freedom," the Washington Free Beacon reported this past week.

AFSC, a self-described "Quaker org" based in Philadelphia, has been a fierce critic of Israel, blaming it as the "root cause" of the Hamas terrorist attack against Israel last October.

At the height of the George Floyd riots in 2020, the group also posted a call to defund the police.

"In the wake of ongoing police killings of Black people, AFSC joins a growing number of groups calling on cities and states to invest money in schools, health care, and transformative justice approaches, rather than funding the police," the post stated.

In another post shared by the group, which is titled, "A Quaker call to defund the police," the essay says, "Defunding the police is a demand from the Black Lives Matter movement."

"At this point we need to follow and support the calls and demands from the Black people and grassroots organizations offering profound leadership," the essay continued. "It is not for us to mute or critique the demands that Black folks are making right now."

AFSC repeatedly called for defunding the police and abolishing ICE and border patrol on their official X account.

The Marguerite Casey Foundation, a radical far-left organization that has repeatedly supported abolishing police and ICE, is one of several left-wing foundations that has donated tens of thousands of dollars to AFSC, which includes the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, a billionaire-fueled fund that keeps popping up in the financials for anti-Israel groups.

AFSC's media relations director responded to Fox News Digital's inquiry about their controversial positions by saying, "AFSC is a Quaker organization that values the life and dignity of every single person."

"For more than a century we have worked to end wars and alleviate suffering in the U.S. and around the world," Layne Mullett said. "In 1947, the Nobel Peace Prize was jointly awarded to AFSC and the British Friends Service Council, in recognition of the work of Quakers worldwide to heal rifts, tend to the wounded, and oppose war."

"We have a long history in Israel and Palestine and began doing relief work in Gaza in 1948," she continued. "We continue to do vital humanitarian work there today. We have been outspoken advocates to end the occupation of Palestinian and to build lasting peace with justice between Israelis, Palestinians, and all people for decades."

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House and Harris campaign for comment but did not receive a response.