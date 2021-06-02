Lawmakers slam Amazon for selling 'Blue Lives Murder' apparel amid increase of ambush attacks against police

Conservative lawmakers slammed e-commerce giant Amazon for selling "Blue Lives Murder" apparel as America experiences an increase in ambush-style attacks against the police.

Several Republican lawmakers eviscerated the online shopping mall for selling clothing bearing the anti-cop slogan while police have seen an uptick in attacks on them – especially ambush-style attacks – and almost 130 officers have been shot this year alone.

The National Fraternal Order of Police, the nation’s largest police union, says the "defund the police" movement and fiery rhetoric toward cops has created a culture of disrespect.

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., said the "derision" of police being sold by corporations is the opposite to the values America stands for.

"The callous attitude of disregard and derision toward law enforcement, projected by corporate media and large corporations, runs contrary to every concept of Americanism," Cawthorn told Fox News in a Wednesday statement.

"In this country we must honor and respect those who walk the beat, who wear the badge, and risk their lives for us," he continued. "When a burglar breaks into your home, it’s a law enforcement officer who responds. We sleep peacefully at night because good men stand watch at the door."

"There’s nothing ‘woke’ about deriding law enforcement," the congressman added. "It’s wrong, plain and simple."

Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas, told Fox News on Wednesday that it is "appalling" for a company to profit off of "vile language" against police.

"Any vendor monetarily benefiting from vile language in opposition to law enforcement is appalling. Woke culture is proving to be a cash cow that further divides our nation," Sessions said. "I am for rule of law and for backing the brave men and women in blue."

Sessions’ fellow Texas Republican Rep. Pat Fallon warned that the demonization of police will "demoralize" officers and said corporations that "censor" conservatives should face accountability.

"When you demonize police you are going to demoralize police. The police are our heroes. As citizens, we are not free when we are not safe," Fallon said. "We pay them to go into harm's way to protect us and our families and they do a phenomenal job."

"Woke corporations that promote false narratives about law enforcement and censor conservative speech should be held accountable," he continued.

Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., tweeted that Amazon’s sale of merchandise accusing police of murder and simultaneous censoring of conservative publishers is " unacceptable ."

"Amazon sells ‘Blue Lives Murder’ clothing – merchandise with a false and blatantly inflammatory message – but censors conservative publishers because of their political ideology," Buck wrote. "This is unacceptable."

When asked for comment on the criticism about why the company is selling the controversial clothing, an Amazon spokesperson told Fox News that the company provides customers with a plethora of views across its products and that consumers could express their views on certain products through reviews.

"As a retailer, we provide our customers with access to a variety of viewpoints across books, videos and products," the spokesperson said. "We strive to provide our customers with the widest possible selection, and we do not endorse the content of any particular book, video or product."

"We understand that some customers may find some products objectionable, and we provide customers with a variety of ways to engage and express their views, including through product reviews," the Amazon spokesperson continued.

The Detectives’ Endowment Association sent a letter to Amazon’s CFO Brian Olsavsky warning that the "Blue Lives Murder" apparel puts law enforcement officers "at peril and risk."

"It has come to my attention that your website is selling tee-shirts (sic) and other items emblazoned with the words ‘Blue Lives Murder,’" the letter read. "It’s disheartening that your company would allow this disgusting motto on your sales platform,"

The online retail giant has also come under fire for pulling a documentary on conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and removing a book on transgenderism from their company’s shelves.