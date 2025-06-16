Expand / Collapse search
House Of Representatives

Lawmaker unveils Riley Gaines-backed bill targeting transgender military academy students

'Our nation’s military academies should be the gold standard of fairness, discipline, and integrity,' Gaines says of the bill led by Main Street Caucus Chair Dusty Johnson

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
FIRST ON FOX: A key House Republican is introducing a bill to keep military academy sports teams separated based on biological sex, with the backing of activist Riley Gaines.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., said it was important for Congress to act because it holds jurisdiction over those military schools.

"There are important physiological differences between men and women. I think most everybody knows that. And this bill makes sure that our military service academies, that we've got a fair playing field," Johnson said.

"We wanted to make sure we were dealing with something where Congress has some pretty clear authority, and clearly, the management, or the oversight, of the service academies is an important congressional duty."

OLYMPIAN SIMONE BILES FACES FIERCE BACKLASH AFTER CLASH WITH RILEY GAINES OVER TRANS ATHLETES DEBATE

Riley Gaines, military academy

Riley Gaines is getting behind legislation to keep military service academy sports teams separated by biological sex. (Getty Images)

Gaines, host of OutKick’s "Gaines for Girls" podcast, told Fox News Digital in a statement that she is supportive of the legislation, noting her own collegiate sporting experience.

"As someone who has personally experienced the consequences of unfair competition in women’s sports, I strongly support the Protection of Women in Sports at Military Academies Act," she said.

"Our nation’s military academies should be the gold standard of fairness, discipline, and integrity—not institutions that sacrifice female athletes on the altar of political correctness."

She said the South Dakota Republican's legislation "ensures that protection remains intact for the brave young women training to lead our armed forces."

Rep. Dusty Johnson of South Dakota

Rep. Dusty Johnson, chair of the Main Street Caucus, is leading the legislation in the House. (Getty Images)

Johnson, the lone House representative from the Mount Rushmore State, is chair of the Main Street Caucus, a group of economic-minded House GOP pragmatists.

Gaines famously lost to transgender college swimmer Lia Thomas, after which her activism in keeping women's sports restricted to biological sex launched her onto the national stage.

It's not her first time advocating on Capitol Hill either, having formerly appeared with House Republicans in support of the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act and testifying before the House Oversight Committee in 2023.

A counterpart to Johnson's legislation is being led in the Senate by Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala.

WHO IS STEPHANIE TURNER? WOMEN'S FENCER WHO KNELT TO PROTEST TRANS OPPONENT AND IGNITED GLOBAL AWARENESS

Sen. Tommy Tuberville

Sen. Tommy Tuberville is leading the bill's Senate counterpart. (Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Tuberville told Fox News Digital, "Our service academies should be focused on preparing the next generation of leaders, not woke indoctrination."

A summary of the legislation said it would "prohibit the participation of males in athletic programs or activities at the military service academies that are designated for women or girls."

In addition to Gaines, the bill is also being backed by the Independent Women’s Law Center.

