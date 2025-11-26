Texas Democrat — a Latin Grammy winner and party recruit — caught defacing Trump’s Hollywood star

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nearly a decade before launching his run for Congress, Tejano musician Bobby Pulido filmed himself defacing President Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star — a stunt that’s resurfacing as the award-winning singer seeks a U.S. House seat in South Texas.

The video, originally posted to Instagram, depicts Pulido urinating on Trump’s plaque with the caption, "when you gotta go, you gotta go."

Although Pulido has marketed himself as a bipartisan candidate, this isn’t the first time he has made provocative acts of protest against the president — and Republicans.

Pulido is best known for Tejano, or Mexican–Spanish folk-style, songs like "Desvelado" and "Se Murió de Amor," and received five nominations for a Latin Grammy Award, winning Best Tejano Album in 2025 and 2022.

He announced in 2024 he would forgo his longtime music career to pursue elected office.

Pulido has filed to run for Congress in Texas’ 15th district, challenging Rep. Monica De La Cruz, R-Texas. A two-term incumbent, she last won election to the district in 2024 in a 57.1% to 42.9% victory over Democratic nominee Michelle Vallejo.

"You may know me as Bobby Pulido the singer," Pulido said in his campaign launch video. "I am José Roberto Pulido Jr., the son of (a) migrant farmworker and 100% South Texas Tejano. Let me tell you. I won’t stand by and watch the South Texas that raised me be torn down and divided."

"I’m not team red or team blue. South Texas, I’m team you. I’ve spent decades using my voice to bring people together. Now I’ll use it to fight for the place we call home," Pulido said.

Democrats had heavily recruited Pulido to run, according to reporting from Politico.

His third-quarter campaign filings with the Federal Election Commission, show that Pulido has raised $306,000 this cycle.

Since announcing his bid, Pulido has scrubbed his social media of his more combative mentions of Trump, including the incident with Trump’s star of fame.

Univision, a Spanish-speaking outlet, originally covered the video but has since removed the story from its page. The story can still be viewed through snapshots of the website’s history.

Although his act of crude public display stands out, Pulido has also posted other notable instances of disparity with Republicans.

Pulido made headlines earlier in 2025 when he dressed up in a bloody costume of Trump, drawing criticisms from fellow Democrats.

In a post to X in 2016, Pulido also put up a picture of Texas’ voting results, describing portions of the state as "Blue = smart" and "Red = neck." Two years later, Pulido posted a screenshot of a text sent to his son, reminding him to vote for a then-Democratic candidate for Senate.

"Don’t forget to go vote for Beto (O'Rourke) if you want to keep your inheritance," Pulido said, adding a winking emoji to his text.

Pulido’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment.