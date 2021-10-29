Las Vegas police bodycam footage: Gov. Sisolak worried about 'media circus' after car crash

Bodycam footage revealed the aftermath of a two-car crash involving Democratic Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Oct. 17.

In the video, which was released Thursday by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Sisolak can be seen sitting on the curb as he interacts with his wife Kathy, a medical professional and law enforcement officers.

Sisolak said he attempted to make a left turn while the traffic light was yellow, as opposed to yielding. He was later cited for failing to yield. The other driver was reportedly going 62 mph hour in a 45 mph zone, and was cited for speeding. Sisolak was going 15 mph at the time of the crash.

"I didn't see any cars coming, and this thing hit me so hard, I can't even tell you," Sisolak told an officer in the video. "It flew. I mean, it spun my car around, I think twice."

The driver of the red sedan said she hit her brakes but could not avoid a collision.

Fox 5 Vegas reported at the time that both Gov. Sisolak and the unidentified woman in the crash suffered minor injuries.

Despite expressing concern about a "media circus" surrounding the crash, he was later transferred to University Medical Center by his security detail and later released.

Fox News has reached out to obtain a statement from the Las Vegas police department.