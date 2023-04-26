Larry Elder: 'OJ Simpson will find the killer’ before Hunter Biden probe finished

FIRST ON FOX: Republican presidential candidate Larry Elder says "O.J. Simpson will find the killer or killers" of Ron Goldman before the Justice Department (DOJ) probe into Hunter Biden is concluded.

Elder caught up with Fox News Digital Tuesday after announcing his White House candidacy last week, joining a growing field of GOP challengers to President Biden.

The California Republican said he believes the president’s son is receiving "special treatment" in regard to the DOJ investigation into his international business dealings and predicted the probe’s end isn’t anywhere close.

"O.J. Simpson will find the killer or killers of Ron before the investigation is concluded," Elder said.

"We’ve got the whistleblowers who are coming forth, one from the IRS and others who are claiming that the DOJ is dragging their feet on the Hunter Biden investigation."

Elder said it "didn’t take Alvin Bragg very long enough to bring charges against Donald Trump, but all of a sudden, this thing is just taking and taking and taking and dragging and dragging and dragging their feet.

"Obviously, he’s getting special treatment, as is ‘the big guy,’ the person to whom Hunter Biden was referring when he said, ‘Ten percent for the big guy,’" Elder said. "And I think the Biden family in general is getting special treatment."

Elder claimed there are people outside the Biden family "who apparently got some money from Hunter Biden’s activities and from the fact that Hunter Biden’s dad was vice president."

"This is a scandal of epic proportions," Elder said, noting that "if one fraction of this applied to the Trump family," it would be "nonstop on MSNBC," CNN and late-night talk shows.

Elder is joining a growing field of contenders taking on Trump in the battle for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Elder, a longtime conservative commentator and popular nationally syndicated radio host, easily topped the field of replacement candidates in California’s gubernatorial recall election in September 2021 that Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom convincingly survived. Elder passed on taking on Newsom a second time when the governor easily won re-election last year in the blue state.

The former attorney and author had been flirting with a White House run for months, saying on numerous occasions he was "very likely going to run for president," with an announcement coming in the early spring.

