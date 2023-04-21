Expand / Collapse search
Hunter Biden
Published

Hunter Biden lawyers to meet with DOJ officials next week as federal investigation criticism intensifies

Biden could be facing several misdemeanor and felony charges

Brandon Gillespie
By Brandon Gillespie , Jake Gibson , Bill Mears | Fox News
Hunter Biden cover-up is bigger than the original laptop scandal: Miranda Devine Video

Hunter Biden cover-up is bigger than the original laptop scandal: Miranda Devine

New York Post columnist Miranda Devine discusses accusations of political bias in the Hunter Biden investigation on 'The Story.'

Hunter Biden’s lawyers will meet with Department of Justice officials next week, including Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss, according to two federal law enforcement officials familiar with the matter. 

Fox News is told the meeting was requested by Biden’s attorneys weeks ago and that it has nothing to do with the current revelations from a whistleblower that the investigation into his business dealings is being mishandled.

Biden’s attorneys will meet with Mr. Weiss, who has led the investigation since 2018, and career DOJ officials, according to one of the sources who has been briefed on the matter.

BIDEN JOKES HE'S A ‘VERY DULL PRESIDENT,’ ONLY KNOWN FOR RAY-BAN SUNGLASSES AND CHOCOLATE CHIP ICE CREAM

Hunter Biden at the White House

Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, arrives with wife Melissa Cohen Biden prior to President Biden awarding Presidential Medals of Freedom during a ceremony in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 7, 2022.    (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Fox had been previously told Biden was being investigated for two misdemeanor tax filing charges, a felony tax evasion charge, and a false statement charge over a gun purchase.

One source told Fox the meeting of parties next week was not necessarily a signal the U.S. Attorney was prepared to soon make a decision on whether to prosecute Hunter Biden.

The whistleblower, an IRS special agent whose identity has not been made public, alleged earlier this week that "clear conflicts of interest" had failed to be mitigated during the investigation, which led to Republicans accusing the Biden administration of obstruction of justice.

STATE DEPARTMENT DUCKS QUESTIONS ON CHARGE THAT BLINKEN ORCHESTRATED HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP COVER STORY

DOJ sign

The U.S. Department of Justice seal is displayed following a news conference in Washington, D.C., U.S. on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018. (Yuri Gripas/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Fox first reported in December 2020 that Biden was the target of a grand jury investigation prompted, in part, by Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) regarding suspicious foreign transactions.

He has not been charged with any crimes.

President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden holds a meeting with his science and technology advisors at the White House on April 04, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images))

Fox News' Bradford Betz and Aishah Hasnie contributed to this report.

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.

