Lara Trump denounces Biden's 2020 presidential announcement as 'race-baiting'

President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign adviser Lara Trump said on “America’s Newsroom” on Thursday that Democratic candidate Joe Biden supports policies that are too far-left for most Americans.

“Joe Biden is just among a sea of other [Democratic] candidates who quite frankly are all trying to out-Bernie one another, [they are] so far left, [have] become so radical,” said Lara, who is married to the president’s son, Eric.

Earlier in the day, the former vice president announced that he was throwing his hat into the ring to be the Democratic nominee for the 2020 presidential election.

Biden said that the “soul of this nation” is at stake if President Donald Trump wins re-election.

The 76-year-old Biden becomes an instant front-runner alongside Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who is leading many polls and has proved to be a successful fundraiser. Biden has legislative and international experience that is unmatched in the Democratic field, and he is among the best-known faces in U.S. politics.

Lara Trump said that both Biden and Sanders are to the extreme left of most American voters.

“When you look at things like Bernie Sanders running on socialism…when he claims that the Boston Marathon bombers should have the right to vote – that is so far outside what I think most Americans can back.”

In a video posted on Twitter, Biden focused on the 2017 deadly clash between white supremacists and counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia. Biden noted Trump’s comments that there were some “very fine people” on both sides of the violent encounter, which left one woman dead.

“We are in the battle for the soul of this nation,” Biden said. “If we give Donald Trump eight years in the White House, he will forever and fundamentally alter the character of this nation — who we are. And I cannot stand by and watch that happen.”

Lara Trump dismissed Biden’s message as “race-baiting as usual, as we see from the Democrats, and identity politics is something I think we’ll see more of.”

“I didn’t hear any proposal for the future of this country in his announcement,” she said.

She said that she expects her father-in-law to do well in the election, including in Biden’s home state of Pennsylvania, because he has kept promises.

“Pennsylvania is a state that Donald Trump won because he promised the people there that he would get them their jobs back,” she said. “The manufacturing jobs that were taken away that Barack Obama -- who I might remind folks was a partner right alongside Joe Biden and got a lot of nothing accomplished -- said we had lost for good and would never get the manufacturing jobs back. Donald Trump brought them back. That's something the people of Pennsylvania are incredibly grateful for.”

She added: “Whether you are talking about Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Ohio, Florida, Michigan, people are going to look at their lives in 2020 and say 'is stuff better for me now than it was before Donald Trump took office or will we give Joe Biden a chance to do nothing like we saw during the Obama years?'”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.