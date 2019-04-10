Eric and Lara Trump expecting second child

Lara and Eric Trump are expecting their second child later this year, effectively making President Trump a grandfather of 10.

Lara Trump, 36, who is the president’s 2020 senior campaign adviser, made the announcement on her Instagram page early Wednesday.

“BIG NEWS: (Luke & Charlie & Ben) can’t wait to become brothers this August!!” she wrote in a post that accompanied an image of her family. “We’re all very excited to add one more to our family!”

Eric Trump, 35, who is the president’s younger son with his ex-wife, Ivana, also shared the news on his Twitter account, writing: “Lara and I are excited to announce that we will be adding another member to our family in August”

He added that Luke, the Trump’s first son who was born in September 2017, “will be a great big brother!”