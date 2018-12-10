Kushner praises 'fabulous' new White House Counsel, other fresh appointees in exclusive Fox News interview

President Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner told Fox News' "Hannity" exclusively on Monday that, despite increasingly critical media reports on the Trump administration and his role in it, the White House is humming along effectively as new officials prepare to take over top roles.

"We just brought in a new White House Counsel today who just started, who is going to be fabulous," Kushner said, referring to Pat Cipollone, who is taking over as the Trump administration's top lawyer as multiple reports and indications suggest Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe is winding down.

Cipollone, replacing outgoing White House Counsel Don McGahn, also will oversee the president's federal judicial nominees and ethics investigations into the administration -- including a possible probe by House Democrats into the use of a private email service by both Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump.

Kushner additionally praised Trump's nomination of prominent lawyer William Barr to become attorney general again. Barr, who served as attorney general under President George H.W. Bush from 1991 to 1992, has drawn criticism from Democrats who pointed to reports he was under consideration to become Trump's personal lawyer and argued he would not be impartial.

"The president just announced his pick for attorney general, who will be quite good as well from what I’m seeing. Right now in the White House, we have a lot of good people who are just working along," Kushner told Sean Hannity.

Responding to the news that, despite expectations, Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff Nick Ayers will not replace outgoing White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, Kushner suggested Trump is focusing on finding a good personality fit.

"The president will make the right choice for chief of staff when he is ready," Kushner said. "And hopefully he’ll choose someone he’s got great chemistry with, a great relationship with, who will help him navigate the next couple of years, with all the good opportunities that will emerge, to keep pushing forward."