Published
Last Update December 20, 2015

Krauthammer: 'Reverse profiling' in airports will eliminate majority of TSA problems

By | Fox News
Charles Krauthammer told viewers on Tuesday on “Special Report with Bret Baier” that a lot of TSA problems can be easily eliminated by “reverse profiling.”

Krauthammer, a syndicated columnist and Fox News contributor, was reacting to a Homeland Security Inspector General report, which found that the Transportation Security Administration failed to identify 73 aviation employees with links to terrorism.

Krauthammer argued that part of the problem is TSA employees wasting their time on “people who obviously are not a threat” because “we don’t want to profile.” He suggested reverse profiling-“Not to profile who is likely, but profile people who you know are not.”

Krauthammer recommended starting with “nuns in habits over 70 years old,” and “families with small children.” He added that such an action plan would “eliminate the charade.”