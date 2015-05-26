Krauthammer on Morell: "Most telling statement is what he says about Benghazi"

Charles Krauthammer offered analysis Monday of Bret Baier's exclusive interview with former CIA Deputy Director Mike Morell on "Special Report with Bret Baier," specifically on Morell's recollection of the attack on a US consulate in Benghazi, Libya in 2011.

"I thought the most telling statement is what he says about Benghazi - that it was the most politicized national security issue he's ever seen," Krauthammer, a syndicated columnist and Fox News contributor said of Morell's interview. Morell, who was heavily involved in the final CIA talking points on Benghazi, told Baier that he never intentionally lied or mislead anyone while drafting the points, but that he did wish he had devoted more time to the process.

"On Benghazi, it really raises a lot of questions that I think people are going to want to ask Hillary under oath, in front of a committee," Krauthammer added.