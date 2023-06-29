Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS
Kimmel ripped for mocking RFK Jr's coronavirus lockdown claim: 'Kimmel always batting zero'

Kimmel said there is a 'good possibility this guy is Borat'

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
The consequences of COVID lockdowns will last for decades: Dr. Houman Hemmati Video

The consequences of COVID lockdowns will last for decades: Dr. Houman Hemmati

Dr. Houman Hemmati discusses the harm COVID-19 lockdowns had on children and a health panel suggesting women should be screened for a mammogram at 40 on Fox News @ Night. 

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel was slammed on Twitter this week after saying that a tweet from Democratic Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. about the negative effects of coronavirus lockdowns was "nonsense."

"Wow! we each gained 29 lbs?" the television host said in response to a tweet from Kennedy Jr. that said Americans gained 29 pounds, on average, during the coronavirus lockdowns.

"That almost sounds like nonsense! (there’s a good possibility this guy is Borat)."

Twitter later added a "community note" to Kennedy’s post to clarify that a study showed that out of the 42% of Americans who gained weight during the pandemic, the average weight gain was in fact 29 pounds. Kimmel was slammed and "ratioed" by social media users who accused him of not knowing what the word "average" means.

LOCKDOWNS ONLY REDUCED COVID-19 DEATH RATE BY .2%, STUDY FINDS: 'LOCKDOWNS SHOULD BE REJECTED OUT OF HAND'

Kimmel and RFK Jr

(L) Jimmy Kimmel (R) Robert F Kennedy Jr (Getty Images)

"This is a cited statistic from the APA, tubby," Blaze TV Host Sarah Gonzalez tweeted in response to Kimmel’s post which was seen over 12 million times on Twitter's platform. "Do you know what averages are?"

"Kimmel always batting zero," actress Collete Harrington tweeted.

"You don’t know what average means," attorney Jenin Younes tweeted.

FAUCI, WEINGARTEN TRY TO REWRITE HISTORY ON DISASTROUS COVID-19 LOCKDOWNS: 'SHOW ME A SCHOOL THAT I SHUT DOWN'

Jimmy Kimmel hosting the 2017 Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel hosting the 2017 Oscars. (Eddy Chen/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at the Fox studio in NYC

JUNE 2: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. visits "The Faulkner Focus" at Fox News Channel Studios on June 2, 2023, in New York City.  (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Representatives for Kimmel did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

