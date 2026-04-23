Key House committee schedules hearing with embattled ActBlue CEO: 'Needs to come clean'

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The House Administration Committee is scheduling a hearing in May to question ActBlue CEO Regina Wallace-Jones about allegations of lax security on the Democratic fundraising platform, which the committee says could have allowed illegal foreign donations to flow to candidates.

The invitation comes after the Administration, Judiciary and Oversight committees released an interim staff report on their ongoing probe into ActBlue Monday. The latest report revealed that five ActBlue fraud prevention and legal personnel pleaded the fifth a combined 146 times during depositions with the committees. There was a spate of resignations by legal and compliance staff after the 2024 election.

The New York Times also reported this month that ActBlue may have given the Administration Committee false information in a 2023 letter on its security practices, citing a 2025 memo its lawyers wrote to leadership at the organization.

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"The CEO of ActBlue needs to come clean, provide the information to Congress that we've requested," House Administration Committee Chairman Bryan Steil, R-Wis., said in an interview with FOX Business. "We know that they had a massive staff exodus following the 2024 elections as President Trump came into office. We know that ActBlue does not have all the security protocols that they need to have in place. And I think it's incumbent for all of us to get to the bottom of this and get the right answer."

In the letter to Wallace-Jones inviting her to testify, Steil wrote, "Based upon recent reporting, it appears that ActBlue's production to the committee's July 2025 subpoena was deliberately incomplete." He continued to say "there are outstanding questions" on whether ActBlue has sufficiently tightened its fraud protections.

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Fox News has reached out to ActBlue for comment.

The House Administration Committee has been investigating ActBlue dating back to 2023, initially probing the platform's failure to use credit card verification value (CVV) when accepting contributions. This, however, is the first time its CEO has been invited to testify before Congress. The invitation from the committee is not mandatory, but if Wallace-Jones refuses to appear, it could lead the committee to subpoena her in the future.

Currently, the hearing with Wallace-Jones is scheduled for May 19 at 10 a.m.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, raised alarm about The New York Times' reporting in an interview with Liz Macdonald on "Evening Edit" Monday.

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"Their lawyer says, 'Hey, that response you gave, Miss Wallace-Jones, back in '23, it looks like you weren't clear. You weren't honest and you may have misrepresented the facts,'" Jordan said. "That's a nice way of saying you lied. And again, we didn't say that. Their own lawyer at Covington & Burling said that... When you see all this smoke, there's probably a fire."

FOX Business' Kevin Gora and Nicholas Barry contributed to this report.