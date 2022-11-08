Kevin McCarthy declares GOP will take majority in the House, push out Pelosi as speaker

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy declared victory on Tuesday saying that Republicans had secured enough seats to flip control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

"I want to thank the millions of supporters across this country," said McCarthy, R-Calif. "It is clear we are going to take the House back."

McCarthy told a throng of supporters at a victory party in Washington, D.C, that the feat was possible because of the diverse array of candidates Republicans had recruited this cycle.

"If you believe in freedom, hard work and the American dream these results prove there is a place for you in the Republican Party," said McCarthy. "We are expanding this party."

2022 MIDTERM ELECTIONS: LIVE UPDATES

The comments came despite control for the House of Representatives being too close to call. While Republicans had succeeded in ousting vulnerable Democrats, a significant number of House races had yet to be called.

"Now, let me tell you, you're out late, but when you wake up tomorrow, we will be in the majority and Nancy Pelosi will be in the minority," McCarthy said just after 2 a.m. ET after a long election night.

A GUIDE TO THE FOX NEWS 2022 ELECTIONS EXPERIENCE

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, meanwhile, has refused to concede that the House may flip.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"While many races remain too close to call, it is clear that House Democratic members and candidates are strongly outperforming expectations across the country," said Pelosi, D-Calif.