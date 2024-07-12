Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie shares update after wife's passing: 'Still devastated'

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., posted a heartfelt tribute to his late wife Rhonda on Thursday, breaking his silence on social media for the first time in two weeks since her passing.

Massie wrote on X that he is "still devastated" by the loss of his wife, although "the four wonderful children she brought into this world and nurtured so perfectly have surrounded me with love and comfort."

"Over 1,000 friends and family attended her services and/or sent flowers and other tributes to her memory. I want to thank them and those of you who have prayed for us and who have honored Rhonda in other ways," he continued.

"Our family has cried hard and we have laughed at happy memories of her. With the help of others who have experienced similar losses, I have accepted I can get through this but I will never get over this. I don’t ever want to lose her memory."

On June 28, Massie announced that his wife of 35 years had died, though he did not disclose her cause of death. In a statement, he called her "the smartest kindest woman I ever knew, my beautiful and wise queen forever."

In the days since, various conspiracy theories have circulated online related to Rhonda Massie's passing. The lawmaker shared that he at first reacted with "indignation" towards the gossip, but now is amused because "Rhonda would have laughed."

"Without violating her privacy, I can dismiss some of those theories by disclosing: she did not take the COVID shots (we were both seropositive by the time they became available), our house is very secure, family was in the house the night she passed, and an autopsy has been conducted (we do not yet have results)," Massie wrote.

"I have joked that after poring through hundreds of photographs of us since high school, the only credible conspiracy I can offer is a gorgeous girl who was a literal genius conspired to make a congressman, who would be steerable by no one but her, out of an awkward nerd by taking him as her boyfriend at age 16 and committing to decades of continuously molding him into something better.

"I am returning to work for the people of Kentucky’s Fourth Congressional District, and I beg your forgiveness for the votes I missed during this difficult period. With Rhonda no longer with me, I will strive to summon the grace and patience and wisdom she quietly and selflessly dedicated to the effort of serving you."

Massie represents Kentucky's 4th Congressional District, which encompasses more than a dozen counties near the cities of Louisville and Lexington.

Several colleagues and supporters replied with condolences to his loving tribute.

"I teared up reading this. Really something. We’re here for you upon your return. Prayers for your beautiful family," wrote Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C.

"We love you Thomas," said Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.

"Praying for you and your family, Rep. Massie," wrote Oklahoma state Rep. Dusty Deevers. "'The LORD bless you and keep you; the LORD make his face to shine upon you and be gracious to you; the LORD lift up his countenance upon you and give you peace' (Numbers 6:24-26)."

