Trump envoy Richard Grenell secures freedom for 6 Americans following meeting with Maduro in Venezuela

Following a meeting with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in Caracas to discuss, in part, the release of Americans being held in the country, Richard Grenell, President Donald Trump’s envoy for special missions announced on X Friday night that he was returning to the U.S. with six of them.

"They just spoke to @realDonaldTrump and they couldn’t stop thanking him," Grenell said in his post without identifying the six men, four of whom were dressed in light-blue Venezuelan prison outfits.

It’s been reported that at least nine Americans have been held by Venezuela where Maduro’s officials have accused most of them of being involved in terrorism or acting as "mercenaries."

On a call earlier on Friday with reporters, Mauricio Claver-Carone, the U.S. special envoy on Latin America, said that "American hostages need to be released immediately, unequivocally."

This is a developing story please check back for updates.