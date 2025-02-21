Expand / Collapse search
Top Trump official rallies behind president amid backlash for 'dictator' attack on Zelenskyy

'Remember that we handed Joe Biden total peace in the Middle East and total peace in Europe,' Grenell said

Peter Pinedo By Peter Pinedo Fox News
Published
Richard Grenell defends Trump’s Zelenskyy ‘dictator’ comment: ‘American people are frustrated’

Richard Grenell defended President Trump’s criticism of Zelenskyy being a "dictator," saying that the president is focused on what is best for the American people.

Richard Grenell, President Donald Trump's special envoy for special missions, defended Trump's recent criticism of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy as being a "dictator," saying that the president is focused on what is best for the American people.

While speaking at the Conservative Political Action Committee Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, on Friday, Grenell said: "I'm so thankful that we have a president who's concentrating on peace. And that's what Donald Trump has just said: ‘You know, let's stop.'"

"Remember that we handed Joe Biden total peace in the Middle East and total peace in Europe. He handed us a war in the Middle East and a war in Europe," he added. 

GOP SENATORS BACK TRUMP'S DEMAND FOR UKRAINE ELECTIONS, BUT WON'T CALL ZELENSKYY 'DICTATOR'

Ric Grenell, former acting director of National Intelligence, during the closing campaign event with now-President Donald Trump.

Ric Grenell, former acting director of National Intelligence, during the closing campaign event with now-President Donald Trump. (Sarah Rice/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Grenell is a former U.S. ambassador to Germany and previously served as Trump's Acting National Intelligence Director.

Pressed by a reporter on whether he stood by Trump recently calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a "dictator," Grenell said, "I think when you reject having elections, and you're not moving towards that way that people get angry about that."

"I think the American people are really frustrated with Zelenskyy. I think that there's a big frustration that he's not making great choices for peace," he added. "And again, when the American people are spending hundreds of billions of dollars, there is a frustration."

TRUMP'S FRUSTRATIONS WITH ZELENSKYY ESCALATE AS US TURNS UP PRESSURE ON UKRAINE TO REACH PEACE DEAL

Image depicts Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin

Image  depicts Ukrainian President Zelenskyy depicted with President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Fox News)

"What President Trump is saying very clearly: ‘We have to stop this war,’" he explained. "He's somebody who is concentrating on saying to both sides: ‘Let's talk to both sides and figure out how we stop this.’"

"But I want to say that’s really important in this conversation is Donald Trump has done something different than Republican foreign policy leaders have done for 25 years," he emphasized. "We articulate very clearly under Donald Trump, we don't do regime change. We are going to deal with the countries that are in front of us. And our criteria is not how do we make that country better [but] how do we make America better, stronger and more prosperous for the people that live here." 

TRUMP AND ZELENSKYY WAR OF WORDS HEATS UP EVEN AS US LOOKS TO WIND DOWN WAR IN UKRAINE

Gunners from 43rd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine fire at Russian position with a 155 mm self-propelled howitzer 2C22 "Bohdana", in the Kharkiv region, on April 21, 2024, amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine. 

Gunners from 43rd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine fire at Russian position with a 155 mm self-propelled howitzer 2C22 "Bohdana", in the Kharkiv region, on April 21, 2024, amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine.  ((Anatolii STEPANOV / AFP) (Photo by ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty Images))

Grenell, who is a resident of California, also shared that he "may not be able to resist" running against former Vice President Kamala Harris if she decides to run to be California’s next governor.

"Honestly, it's not in my plan unless Kamala Harris runs for governor," he said.

"I mean, here's the thing. We already know who she is. We've spent hundreds of millions of dollars to define who Kamala Harris is," he went on. "If she thinks that she's going to run for governor of California, but a Republican is going to win, and I may not be able to resist trying to run against her."

VP JD VANCE SPEAKS ON 'FUNDAMENTAL GOAL' OF TRUMP ADMINISTRATION AT CPAC ADDRESS

Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign event in Pittsburg.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during campaign event at the Philip Chosky Theatre in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Rebecca Droke/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Grenell has previously floated running for California governor as a Republican. He expressed interest in running to replace current Governor Gavin Newsom during the recall vote against the Democrat in 2021.

Despite the state’s notoriously liberal and leftist policies, Grenell has said that California is a "magnificent state" and expressed: "We deserve better than the failed leadership and partisan politics of our elected officials."

Grenell also criticized California political leaders for botching the response to the recent Los Angeles wildfires.

LOS ANGELES MAYOR KAREN BASS SACKS FIRE CHIEF WHO SAID CITY FAILED RESIDENTS IN WILDFIRES

A general view of the burned residential areas as wildfires continue to wreak havoc

A general view of the burned residential areas as wildfires continue to wreak havoc, reaching their fifth day and leaving extensive damage in residential areas in Los Angeles, California, United States on January 12, 2025.  (Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)

He said that the Trump administration will be attaching strings on future federal funding to California to ensure such a disaster does not happen again.  

"There are going to be conditions," he said. "As a Californian, I'm all for it because I don't have faith that if we went back and we just gave California hundreds of millions of dollars, they were going to go back to their same old ways of not giving us enough water [and] having dangerous situations on the ground when it comes to forestry. It's going to happen again."

