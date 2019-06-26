Ken Starr: Mueller hearing has potential for 'fireworks' from GOP, and 'hard questions' yet to be asked

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's July hearing has the potential to create a fiery exchange between him and Republicans, according to Ken Starr.

Mueller's subpoenaed testimony could also boomerang on Democrats who have been eager to see him testify, Starr claimed Wednesday on "Your World."

"Chairman Lindsey Graham was quoted recently saying this will backfire," said Starr, the former independent counsel for the Whitewater case -- which precipitated the Monica Lewinsky scandal during the Clinton administration. "If you just try to analyze this, strip the rhetoric away, it's more likely than not that Bob Mueller will stick with the script - the script is the 447 pages."

Starr claimed GOP members of the committees involved will be grilling the onetime FBI director.

"On the Republican side, I do think that's where the fireworks can predictably and likely will come," he said. "Because the hard questions about the Mueller probe have not been asked. They certainly have not been answered. People have asked the questions but not in this context where I think Bob will have to say ... and he can't simply look to the report."

"I believe... that Bob Mueller will say the report speaks for itself," he said.

"'Everything that I have to say, substantively, about what the president did and the people around the president are set forth in the report,'" Starr continued, saying what he believes Mueller will tell the committee.

Graham, R-S.C., chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, claimed Tuesday on "Hannity" he believed, as Starr suggested, Mueller's testimony will indeed backfire on Democrats.

Graham said Mueller's testimony won't change from what was documented in his report on the Russia investigation.

