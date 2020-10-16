Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Arizona
Published

Kelly raises $39M, McSally $23M in Arizona Senate race

The fundraising numbers reported shattered previous records for both candidates

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 16Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Arizona Democrat Mark Kelly says his campaign raised nearly $39 million during the third quarter, while Republican Sen. Martha McSally reports raising almost $23 million.

DEM SENATE CANDIDATE MARK KELLY APOLOGIZES FOR STAFFER'S OBSCENE TWEET ABOUT COPS

The numbers reported Thursday shattered prior records for both candidates and were among the largest quarterly hauls ever reported.

Senate candidates, particularly Democrats, saw a surge in donations following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s pledge to confirm President Trump's nomination for a replacement.

Democrats look to pick up Senate seat in ArizonaVideo

Since the start of the campaign, Kelly has raised $83 million to $52 million for McSally. Their spending dwarfs the combined $45 million that McSally and Democrat Kyrsten Sinema spent during the entire campaign for Arizona’s other Senate seat in 2018.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Outside groups have spent tens of millions more to influence the race.

Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election