Mike Kehoe wins Missouri GOP gubernatorial primary, set for November showdown with Crystal Quade

The stage is set for a November showdown

Jamie Joseph By Jamie Joseph Fox News
Published
In a key race to watch this year,Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe and State House Minority Leader Crystal Quade advanced as the Republican and Democratic candidates, respectively, and will face each other in the November election to replace Gov. Mike Parson, who is not seeking re-election in Missouri.

State Sen. Bill Eigel, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe were the other candidates in the Republican field. All were endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

For the Democrats, Quade faced off against Mike Hamra, a multimillionaire fast food franchise owner making his political debut. 

front of the Missouri State Capitol

Missouri State Capitol. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)

Ashcroft is a lawyer and the son of John Ashcroft, a former U.S. Attorney General during the George W. Bush administration. He earned his law degree from the University of Missouri School of Law. Ashcroft was elected as Missouri Secretary of State in 2016.

Kehoe’s political career began with his election to the Missouri General Assembly in 2004. He served there until 2010. He was then elected to the Missouri Senate, where he stayed until 2018. During his time in the Senate, he was known for his work on economic development, transportation and conservative fiscal policies.

Eigel is a former U.S. Air Force officer and a successful businessman. Before entering politics, he had a career in the financial sector, including roles in investment banking and private equity. Eigel was first elected to the Missouri State Senate in 2016.

Missouri’s Republican dominance is reflected in its control of both legislative chambers. The state has consistently supported Republican candidates in presidential elections since 2000, and Republican candidates have won the governor's office and most statewide offices in recent cycles.

Jamie Joseph is a writer who covers politics. She leads Fox News Digital coverage of the Senate. 

