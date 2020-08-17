Twitter buzzes after Kasich says former GOP congressman will endorse Biden

Twitter has been buzzing with speculation ever since former Ohio Gov. John Kasich told CNN on Sunday that a "prominent" Republican congressman would declare their support for Joe Biden.

Kasich predicted that the unidentified GOP figure could make the announcement on Monday.

"Either Hurd or Amash I’d guess (both retiring)," Washington Post reporter Dave Weigel tweeted Sunday evening, referring to former Republican and current Libertarian congressman Justin Amash and Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas.

Amash quickly squashed that idea, replying to Weigel, "It's not me" and adding that he does not believe it would be Hurd either. Amash said he intends to vote for his party's candidate, Jo Jorgensen.

CNN's Jamie Gangel later tweeted that Kasich told her the individual he had in mind is a former Republican member of Congress.

By Monday morning, the ensuing speculation led to former House speaker John Boehner, R-Ohio, to trend on Twitter along with fellow ex-speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., and former Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz.

Kasich, who was one of the final Republicans in the 2016 GOP primary race along with Trump and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, has been a fierce critic of the president and will be speaking at this week's Democratic convention, which begins Monday evening.