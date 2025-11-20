Kamala Harris accuses Trump of 'gaslighting' America on Epstein: 'Release the files!'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Vice President Kamala Harris called on President Donald Trump to unilaterally release the Epstein files on Wednesday.

Harris shouted at Trump to take action during a podcast appearance with The Bulwark. She argued that Trump's claim that he cannot release the files without congressional approval is an example of him trying to "gaslight the American people."

"All of a sudden he's saying he'll wait to see what Congress does. Since when?" Harris asked. "All of a sudden now he's waiting for Congress to green light what he will do or wants to do? Come on."

"So, release the files!" Harris shouted. "Release the files. He is the president of the United States, the head of the executive branch. He has taken unilateral action without concern about the three co-equal branches of government on almost everything he has done, so release the files."

Harris' statement came just hours before Trump signed legislation green lighting the Justice Department to release the files.

"I HAVE JUST SIGNED THE BILL TO RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES!" Trump wrote in a lengthy message on the Truth Social platform. "As everyone knows, I asked Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, to pass this Bill in the House and Senate, respectively. Because of this request, the votes were almost unanimous in favor of passage.

"At my direction, the Department of Justice has already turned over close to fifty thousand pages of documents to Congress. Do not forget — The Biden Administration did not turn over a SINGLE file or page related to Democrat Epstein, nor did they ever even speak about him."

The House voted Tuesday to release the files by a 421–1 margin, following pressure for months from the measure’s ringleaders, Reps. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., and Ro Khanna, D-Calif., and other Democrats.

The Epstein Files Transparency Act specifically directs the Justice Department to release all unclassified records and investigative materials related to Epstein and Ghislane Maxwell, as well as files related to individuals who were referenced in Epstein's previous legal cases, details surrounding trafficking allegations, internal DOJ communications as they relate to Epstein and any details surrounding the investigation into his death.

Files that include victims' names, child sex abuse materials, classified materials or other materials that could threaten an active investigation may be withheld or redacted by the DOJ.

Attorney General Pam Bondi told reporters Wednesday that she would comply with the law after it was signed, which directs the Justice Department to release the files online in a searchable format within 30 days.

Fox News' Diana Stancy and Emma Colton contributed to this report.